Renowned actress Jennifer Harmon, known for her captivating performances on Broadway and television, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

She passed away on May 9, 2026, at the age of 82.

Harmon’s illustrious career spanned over five decades, with notable roles in soap operas like “One Life to Live” and “How to Survive a Marriage”.

Her portrayal of Cathy Craig in “One Life to Live” earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 1978.

She also made her Broadway debut in 1965 with “You Can’t Take It With You” and went on to appear in 18 Broadway shows, including “The School for Scandal”, “The Wild Duck”, and “The Glass Menagerie”.

Throughout her career, Harmon showcased her versatility in various genres, from drama to comedy.

She was a talented actress who brought depth and nuance to her characters, leaving a lasting impact on audiences and her peers.