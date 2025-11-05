Jennifer Lawrence appears downcast about US politics

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence’s beliefs have depicted the true picture of the fluctuating political situation, and her thoughts about the term have also shifted over the years.

Jennifer Lawrence, best known for her advocating personality, would like to explain which party and persons she supported in the past.

The Academy Award winner looks to be no longer associated with her former self, also minimizing the influence of her famous persona on The Interview podcast, when she was questioned about how she feels speaking out about Donald Trump’s second term after passionately dissenting to his first.

“I don’t really know if I should; the first Trump administration was so wild, and just how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off,” Jennifer Lawrence said.

“But as we’ve learned election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for, so then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart. We are so divided,” the Passengers actress added.

The 35-year-old star expressed a desire to focus on her art and films as to respite from the current political climate.

Moreover, Jennifer Lawrence strongly condemns the awful events in the Middle East, implying that she was dissatisfied with her own country’s loophole in accountability, reflecting her overall bleak outlook on politics in the current day.

For the unknown, Katniss Everdeen is the most iconic role of Jennifer in the Hunger Games series.