Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first child!

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this week.

As per the reports, the ‘Don’t Look Up’ star JLaw and husband Cooke welcomed their first baby earlier this week, the exact date of birth and gender of the baby is yet to be known.

It has been learned by an international news portal that the Hollywood star gave birth to a kid in Los Angeles county.

Jennifer tied the knot with then-fiance Cooke Maroney, an art dealer, in 2019, after dating for a year, and first sparked pregnancy rumors back in summer 2021, however, confirmation came from Jennifer Lawrence’s representative in September same year.

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom.”

The 31-year-old flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet while promoting her last movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Oscar-winning actor has proved her talent in films like ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘American Hustle’, ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘X-Men’ series.

Her next outing will be in Lila Neugebauer directorial, ‘Red, White and Water’.

Moreover, Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly the highest-paid female actor in 2015-16.

