Jennifer Lawrence blames internet for missing out on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Role

In a candid recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her near-miss with a major part in Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actress discussed how she believes online backlash played a role in her not landing the iconic portrayal of Sharon Tate, which ultimately went to Margot Robbie.

Lawrence explained that Tarantino had interest in casting her as the 1960s actress and model Sharon Tate. However, she claimed public comments—particularly those labeling her as “not pretty enough” to embody Tate—shifted the decision. “He did [want me for the role], and then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,’ and then they didn’t,” Lawrence said. She added with a mix of humor and reflection: “I’m pretty sure that’s true, or he just never was considering me for the part and the internet just went out of its way to call me ugly.”

The conversation also touched on Lawrence’s past regrets with Tarantino projects, including turning down a role in The Hateful Eight (originally written for her), which she admitted she “should not have done.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s love letter to 1960s Hollywood, starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, earning widespread praise and multiple Oscar nominations. Sharon Tate’s portrayal by Robbie was noted for its grace and sensitivity, especially given the film’s alternate-history take on the Manson Family era.

Lawrence’s comments highlight the ongoing challenges actresses face with public scrutiny and beauty standards in Hollywood casting. While the exact influence of online opinions remains speculative, her story underscores the unpredictable nature of the industry—even for established stars.

This revelation has sparked discussions across entertainment media and social platforms about beauty biases, internet trolling, and missed opportunities in blockbuster films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.