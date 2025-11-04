Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on Amy Adams' controversial remarks about David O. Russell

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has finally reacted to Amy Adams shocking claim about director David O. Russell.

During an interview in The New York Times’ The Interview podcast, Lawrence mentioned that Amy Adams admitted that Russell made her cry on set.

Whilst promoting her latest film, Die My Love, Lawrence, who was 23, during the filming of Russell’s movie, stated, “I really felt like with David that was his way of communicating in a non-bulls—way. I never felt like he was degrading or yelling at me”. She explained that if Russell disliked something, he would expressed it straight forwardly, saying, “That was terrible. Look like s–. Do it better”, which she found helpful.

Lawrence acknowledged her sensitivity, saying, “I mean, yes, of course I’m sensitive. I’m really sensitive”, but clarified that she is not sensitive about acting or competitive in that realm. She added “Maybe he was harder on her than he was on me. I don’t know”.

In a previous interview, Lawrence praised Russell’s influence, stating, “I stay loose. David O Russell really taught me. Because of David it’s never really mattered what the director’s methodology is”.

For context, Amy Adams revealed in a 2016 British GQ interview that Russell has made her cry during filming, a sentiment later confirmed by Christian Bale in 2022, who noted he had to “mediate” a tense situation between the two.