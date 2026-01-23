Jennifer Lawrence celebrates female empowerment with Hollywood icons

Jennifer Lawrence has hilarious Hollywood icons to look up to, and they make her feel proud to be a woman.

Lawrence recently appeared on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast and told the Parks and Recreation star that she’s a big fan of her and Tina Fey. The Die My Love star explained this to Poehler herself on a recent episode of Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

“You’re on my algorithm a lot,” Lawrence said, “You and Tina, you guys hosted a Golden Globes that I was at, and you were the funniest people I’ve ever seen in my life. You made me proud to be a woman”.

“Was that when we said that American Hustle, the original title was Explosion at the Wig Factory?” Poehler asked, since she has hosted the Golden Globes with Fey in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2021. Speaking of comedies, the star listed Modern Family and Veep as sitcoms she loves.

Poehler went on to ask the Hunger Games star about her love of reality TV. When asked which show she’d like to be on, Lawrence replied, “Well, I mean, I want to be on all of them. I guess The Kardashians, cause then I’d be on a private plane going to, like, Fiji”.