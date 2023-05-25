Jennifer Lawrence disapproved of her $2.9 bln film franchise

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence disapproved of ‘The Hunger Games’ films thinking it would ruin the books.

Jennifer Lawrence played protagonist Katniss Everdeen in the fourth film. In an interview, the actor revealed she thought ‘The Hunger Games‘ films would not do justice to the novels.

“I’d read all three books and loved them,” the actor told a foreign news agency. She added, “When I heard there was going to be a movie, I was like, ‘Oh, great. Another great book about to be ruined by a film franchise’.”

The actor recalled her giving a piece of her mind to Gary Ross.

“I was so against it. In my mind, I went into the initial meeting with the director just to tell him off,” she added.

The situation turned out different as she saw her and the director agreeing on common ground.

“Everything I had prepared to bring up – the things that were so important about why making a movie of this book wouldn’t work – he agreed. He was a fan of the books; we all are… It’s being made by fans,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that the prequel of ‘The Hunger Games‘ titled ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes‘ will have a film this year.

The events in the book are decades before those that happened during the life of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen.

The film will tell the story of Coriolanus Snow, who became the be the dictatorial ruler of the dystopian society Panem. At the age of 18, he is picked to train the female tribute, Lucy Gray, from District 12.