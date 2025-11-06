Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone collaborating for new Miss Piggy film

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are collaborating to give Miss Piggy her long-awaited big-screen debut.

The media sources reported that Disney is planning a new Miss Piggy film, with Cole Escola, the Tony Award-winning writer and star of Broadway’s popular comedy Oh, Mary!, scheduled to write the screenplay.

Lawrence disclosed the news on the Las Culturistas podcast with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, adding, “I don’t know whether I can announce this, but I am just going to… Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy film, and Cole is scripting it.”

When questioned if she and Stone will co-star, Lawrence teased, “I think so. We have to. It’s weird that we haven’t done a movie together yet.”

The initiative is still in its early stages, but excitement is already mounting. The film presents a new perspective on the iconic Muppets character, known for her glamorous personality and diva energy. With Disney controlling the Muppets franchise, the new Miss Piggy film might mark a significant resurgence of the beloved puppet series.

Lawrence also revealed that she had pondered joining Escola’s Oh, Mary! on Broadway, where she planned to play Mary Todd Lincoln, but turned it down after learning the responsibilities of live theater.

Moreover, “It’s eight shows a week and six weeks of rehearsal,” she told me. “I was asking, ‘Do you have daycare there?’ “It just would not have worked.”

Lawrence is now marketing her new psychological movie, Die My Love, which stars Robert Pattinson, while Stone continues to produce and perform in a number of high-profile projects.