Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone plan to top Margot Robbie

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have reportedly joined forces to challenge their industry peer, Margot Robbie, for the top spot in Hollywood. According to Radar Online, following the massive success of Robbie’s 2023 blockbuster Barbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are plotting a move to reclaim the summit of the film world.

An industry insider informed the outlet that Emma and Jen are more than just best friends; their entire families are close, and both of their respective production companies are currently generating significant momentum. The source added that the pair is overdue for a collaboration, which they are now setting up through a Muppet-reviving Miss Piggy project.

The ultimate objective of this partnership is to surpass the achievements of Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley’s company, LuckyChap Entertainment. By turning a household pop-culture name into a billion-dollar comedy hit, they hope to replicate the cultural impact of Barbie. In contrast to that success, LuckyChap’s 2025 release Borderline struggled at the box office, grossing less than $300,000 internationally.

The insider further revealed that Emma and Jen believe they have the edge due to their extensive comedy experience and their combined Oscar wins. Furthermore, the source suggested that they maintain deeper relationships within Hollywood than Robbie. Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, is also a seasoned comedy filmmaker, and he and Emma have earned serious respect as producers over the last few years.

Jennifer Lawrence is described as fearless and capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the many Hollywood legends she has worked with over the last 15 years, including stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett. The source observed that while some people may be skeptical of Jen initially, that scepticism vanishes once they see her work ethic firsthand.