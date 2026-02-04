Jennifer Lawrence enjoys snowy stroll with her baby boy in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence braved the winter weather for a cozy outing with her baby son in New York City this week.

The Oscar-winning actress, 35, was spotted pushing a stroller through snowy sidewalks on Tuesday, bundled up against the cold as she enjoyed time outdoors with her youngest child.

Lawrence recently welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year, though the couple has not publicly revealed their child’s name.

During the stroll, Lawrence appeared relaxed and hands-on as she navigated the wintry streets. Her baby was wrapped in a thick blanket and wore a pair of tan winter boots to stay warm amid the chilly conditions.

The Hunger Games star opted for a natural look for the outing, going makeup-free and leaving her blonde hair down beneath a fuzzy dark brown hat. She layered a dark gray puffer coat over a light gray top and a white sweater, pairing the ensemble with navy balloon-style pants and brown suede boots. A black rectangular handbag completed the look.

Jennifer Lawrence and Maroney – an art gallery director – are also parents to son Cy, who was born in February 2022. The actress has recently spoken about how motherhood has become central to her identity.

Just weeks ago, Lawrence said that despite her acclaimed acting career, she most identifies as a stay-at-home mom to her two boys.