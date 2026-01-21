Jennifer Lawrence gets candid about her viral remarks about Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a candid look back at some of her most talked-about interview moments, including her recent comment about Kourtney Kardashian.

The Oscar-winning actress, 35, addressed the issue during her appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, January 20, where she admitted that her unfiltered honesty can sometimes come back to haunt her.

While praising Lawrence’s ability to connect with people, Poehler described the actress as “so famous and so real,” noting that the two qualities do not always go hand in hand.

Lawrence agreed, revealing that she may need to scale back on press appearances after seeing how her words are often taken out of context.

She made the comment in November 2025 during a Vanity Fair video segment, where she described the reality star as “more annoying than ever” while discussing reality television with her Die, My Love co-star Robert Pattinson.

At the time, Lawrence joked that Kardashian’s tendency to make announcements about everyday choices “drives me nuts.”

“Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, ‘I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want,” she said at the time.

Despite the headline-making remark, Lawrence has previously spoken positively about the Kardashian-Jenner family and has openly admitted to being a longtime fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.