Jennifer Lawrence explains why she is ‘nervous’ to work with Method actors

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence spoke about various acting techniques, expressing her nerves about ‘Method’ actors.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, who has been fortunate to work with several actors with varied acting techniques, including industry heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale, revealed she is most ‘nervous’ while working with ‘method’ actors.

In a recent appearance on a digital talk show, the ‘Hunger Games’ actor said, “I would be nervous to work with somebody who is Method. I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would make me nervous.”

“I haven’t seen another [acting] process that I’ve been curious about. You don’t know about them all the time,” she added.

Lawrence continued to share her own acting technique which she mentioned has changed after working with Bale in ‘American Hustle’.

“I had always been very on-off, on-off until I did ‘American Hustle’ and worked with Christian Bale. I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing, like 10 seconds to action, he would start getting ready. I saw that and thought, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So I started doing that,” Lawrence explained.

On the work front, Lawrence returned to the cinema last year after a brief hiatus and giving birth to a son.

Most recently, she is seen in the R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’, released theatrically today, June 23.

Jennifer Lawrence says ‘No Hard Feelings’ lured her back to acting