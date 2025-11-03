Jennifer Lawrence jokes about ‘Revenge’ with Robert Pattinson

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lawrence had previously said that the Twilight film studio turned her down for the role of Bella Swan, causing her to miss out on the opportunity to work opposite Robert Pattinson.

Years later, she finally shared the screen with the actor in Die My Love. “Yeah, it’s the total revenge that I’ve wanted,” she joked during the movie premiere in New York.

She goes on, “My favourite aspect about working with him was that we could be in the same room but not talk for a long time. I truly value that in a coworker.”

Robert, on the other hand, recalls his first film with the Academy Award-winning actress, the 2010 drama Winter’s Bone.

“I just remember she was like the thing on the scene,” he said. “When the movie came out, everyone went to see it and said, ‘Okay, who is this girl?'”

“It kind of had an elemental power, and you could just see that from the second her career started, she was the biggest star in the world,” the actor recalls.

However, fans are suggested to set their alarms, as Die My Love premieres in theaters on November 7.

Last month, Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about the awkwardness of her early Hollywood days, admitting in a candid new profile that revisiting her old interviews fills her with embarrassment and humour.

In a feature published in The New Yorker, the 35-year-old Hunger Games star revealed that she avoids rewatching her initial press appearances from her breakout years. “Oh, no,” Lawrence reacted when informed that the reporter had reviewed them. “So hyper. So embarrassing”.

Lawrence, known for her quirky and relatable on-screen persona, explained that her self-deprecating style was both authentic and a shield against the pressures of sudden fame. “It is, or it was, my genuine personality”, she said, “but it was also a defense mechanism… to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!”.