Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson to reprise roles in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are once again stepping into the dystopian universe that made them global stars.

Multiple outlets confirmed on Wednesday, December 10, that Lawrence, 35, and Hutcherson, 33, will reprise their iconic roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

While full details remain under wraps, the pair are expected to appear in a flash-forward epilogue sequence, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Sunrise on The Reaping is the second prequel novel in Suzanne Collins ‘Hunger Games universe.

The story explores the formative years of Haymitch Abernathy – originally played by Woody Harrelson – and reveals how he survived and won the Second Quarter Quell.

Hutcherson expressed his desire in returning to the Hunger Games franchise if the opportunity arose.

“I would love to be back on set with Francis, with Jen, with Liam [Hemsworth], with Woody. It would not take any convincing at all. I’d be there in a heartbeat,” he told Variety.

While, Lawrence said in 2023 interview, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Joseph Zada was cast as the younger version of Haymitch.

“It’s a very big, important character, and they needed to get it right. So obviously, they put me through the wringer a bit,” she told Vanity Fair in June about the role.