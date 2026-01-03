How sleeping pill mix-ups nearly derailed Jennifer Lawrence’s big roles

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about some intense struggles with sleeping pills during a candid conversation with her “Don’t Look Up” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for Variety and CNN’s “Actors on Actors” series.

The actress described moments on set where medication mix-ups led to sleepless nights and disorienting experiences, highlighting just how high-pressure filming can get.

During the filming of “Red Sparrow,” Jennifer Lawrence accidentally took Adderall instead of her usual sleeping pill. The result was a night without any sleep, leaving her anxious and struggling to function the next day.

On set, she had to deliver a particularly tricky line in a Russian accent for a tense scene, which only added to her stress. Jennifer Lawrence said the experience left her panicked and desperate for rest, showing how even small mistakes with medication can throw off a demanding shoot.

A second incident occurred while Lawrence was working on “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” She mistakenly took Ambien in the morning and soon found herself hallucinating during a dance scene with the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The mix-up made it difficult for Jennifer Lawrence to remember her lines, frustrating co-star Elizabeth Banks, who had to repeatedly explain the scene. The episode underscored how even established actors like Jennifer Lawrence can face serious challenges when juggling intense schedules and high expectations.

Leonardo DiCaprio, listening to Jennifer Lawrence’s stories, reacted with surprise and empathy. He acknowledged how small errors with medication can have outsized effects in the high-pressure world of major film productions.

The conversation between Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio painted a clear picture of the mental and physical demands actors face daily.

Jennifer Lawrence, widely recognized for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the “Hunger Games” series, is reportedly returning to the franchise in the upcoming prequel “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

She will reunite with familiar faces like Josh Hutcherson and director Francis Lawrence. The upcoming project signals a new chapter in Lawrence’s career, building on her previous acclaimed performances and the personal challenges she has navigated along the way.