Jennifer Lawrence recalls Robert Pattinson's unintentional trash meal

Jennifer Lawrence recently recounted a humorous incident involving her co-star, Robert Pattinson, who unknowingly ate food from her trash during a visit to her home.

The story gained significant attention on social media, prompting Entertainment Tonight to ask Pattinson about it. He humorously remarked, “I thought it was delicious”, adding, “She must have a really nice trash haul”.

The anecdote was shared after Lawrence appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where she explained that she let Pattinson eat a meal from the trash, albeit unintentionally. “He comes in and I hug him and he’s like, ‘You have any food? I’m so hungry’”, she recalled. While Pattison was in the bathroom, Lawrence admitted she pulled food out of her garbage can.

When Pattinson discovered the food’s origin, he didn’t mind at all. He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t mind, ’ and he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it”, Lawrence said, noting that her friends were there to witness the unusual moment.

Lawrence and Pattinson recently collaborated on the film Die My Love, set to hit theatres on November 7.