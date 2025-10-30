Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her quirky early years

Oscar-winning Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about the awkwardness of her early Hollywood days, admitting in a candid new profile that revisiting her old interviews fills her with embarrassment and humour.

In a feature published in The New Yorker, the 35-year-old Hunger Games star revealed that she avoids rewatching her initial press appearances from her breakout years. “Oh, no,” Lawrence reacted when informed that the reporter had reviewed them. “So hyper. So embarrassing”.

Lawrence, known for her quirky and relatable on-screen persona, explained that her self-deprecating style was both authentic and a shield against the pressures of sudden fame. “It is, or it was, my genuine personality”, she said, “but it was also a defense mechanism… to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!”.

Reflecting on her tumultuous twenties, the actress described the segregating goods of stardom, “ I was youthful, I lived alone, I was being chased ”. She tasted a shift in public perception amid her challenging schedule and strained media relations. “ I was working too important and was pissed about my relationship with the press ”.

Lawrence acknowledged why her omnipresence might have worn thin on audiences. “I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying”, she confessed. “I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on”.

The counterreaction, she added, felt deeply particular “ I felt I did n’t feel, I was, I suppose, rejected not for my pictures, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality ”. Now a mama and picky with systems, Lawrence views this period as a vital assignment in navigating fame’s twice edged brand.