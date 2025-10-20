Jennifer Lawrence reveals funny story about Robert Pattinson’s unexpected visit

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing a funny and slightly gross story about an unexpected visit from her Die My Love costar Robert Pattinson.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Oscar winner described how the Twilight actor unexpectedly dropped by her home one night while she was having a cozy girl’s night in.

“I had my girlfriends over. We were in our pajamas watching Little Women. It was December,” Lawrence said, recalling that Pattinson called her out of the blue. “He was like, ‘Hey, I just wrapped something like a block away from you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God! Come over!’ Because Rob is one of the girls — he wants to gossip. He just is one of the gals”.

The Hunger Games star joked that she’s developed a “maternal instinct” towards Pattinson, saying, “He’s a great father, he’s a professional, he shows up on time — but I wouldn’t trust that he, like, put a coat on”. Pattinson shares a daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

When Pattinson arrived, he immediately asked if she had any food. “He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he’s like, ‘You have any food? I’m so hungry.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, come in”, Lawrence recalled.

But there was a problem, she didn’t actually have any food ready to serve. “He goes to the bathroom, and I do have food, but it’s in the trash”, Lawrence admitted, laughing. “So while he was in the bathroom, I was just pulling food out of my garbage can”.

When Pattinson came back, he started eating it, completely unaware. “My friends were sitting there watching him eat this trash,” she said. “And when he finished, he was like, ‘I’m still hungry. Is there more?’”

Lawrence confessed that she finally admitted the truth, telling him, “Well, there is, but it’s in the garbage.” But Pattinson didn’t seem fazed. “He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t mind,’ and he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating”, she said, laughing.

“Sounds like the ideal house guest”, host Graham Norton quipped.

Lawrence and Pattison star together in the upcoming drama Die, My Love , which hits theaters on November 7. The film follows a couple in crisis as Lawrence’s character, Grace, struggles with isolation and deteriorating mental health in rural America.