Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she regrets sharing creative ideas

The undisputed queen of the screen, Jennifer Lawrence, recently opened up about the vulnerability of sharing her creative ideas with others.

During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers asked the Hunger Games star how she handles people approaching her with movie pitches. Lawrence, 34, admitted that she actually regrets the times she has presented her own rare ideas to coworkers and fellow celebrities. She confessed that her primary “transgression” was trying to share her creative concepts with other performers.

“I wish I didn’t resonate with what those people are going through,” the American Hustle star joked. She recalled a particularly humbling moment when she sang an original song to producer Mark Ronson and didn’t get the response she hoped for.

“I wrote this song once about street sweeping,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘Street sweeper, sweep me off of my feet now.'” The “Rue’s Lullaby” singer jokingly continued, “I don’t know what I was expecting, but he was just like, ‘Nice to meet you.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll give it to somebody else, b**.’”

When Matt and Bowen attempted to dig deeper into the story, Lawrence lightheartedly told them she didn’t want Mark to “sue” them over the conversation.

For those who may have missed it, Jennifer Lawrence recently wrapped filming for the movie Die, My Love, starring alongside Twilight actor Robert Pattinson.