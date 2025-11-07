Jennifer Lawrence reveals she secretly runs a TikTok account for THIS reason

Jennifer Lawrence has finally admitted what few expected: that she secretly has a TikTok account, which she actually uses to argue with people. While promoting her new film Die My Love alongside Robert Pattinson, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her hidden online life and the way she occasionally dives into heated debates with strangers.

The confession came during a casual interview for Die My Love, where Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson discussed everything from film fandoms to their most unexpected habits.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she often ends up in long comment threads on TikTok, defending her opinions on reality television, celebrity culture, and even the British royal family. What started as curiosity turned into what she laughingly described as “rage-baiting” — a late-night habit that has become her odd form of entertainment.

Robert Pattinson, who appeared amused by the story, said it sounded like Lawrence had discovered one of the weirdest corners of TikTok, where random arguments can spiral into hours of back-and-forth. Lawrence, however, seemed unfazed, admitting that she doesn’t post videos or reveal her identity, preferring to stay anonymous while joining debates that catch her attention.

Her new film Die My Love has also brought Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson back into the festival spotlight. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the movie explores the unraveling mind of a young mother battling postpartum depression, with Jennifer Lawrence in one of her most emotionally demanding roles yet and Robert Pattinson playing her troubled partner.

The movie premiered at Cannes, earning praise for its raw intensity and fearless storytelling. Critics have described it as one of Lawrence’s strongest performances in years — a portrayal both chaotic and deeply human.

Whether she’s battling mental demons on screen or random strangers on TikTok, Jennifer Lawrence continues to surprise audiences — proving that even an A-list star can’t resist the drama of the internet.