Jennifer Lawrence shares simple rule for happy marriage

Despite being opposites, actress Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, manage to maintain a solid marriage.

The 35-year-old actress appeared on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, on January 12. Jennifer Lawrence discussed how Maroney, with whom she has two children, is the “anchor” of their family and keeps everyone “organized.”

“I married somebody who is the opposite of me. Yeah. He is so organized,” she stated, adding, “Everything is ordered. Like, I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have the little jobs that I work really hard to do.”

Lawrence acknowledged that she struggles to stick to a routine, but since becoming a mother, she has come to understand how crucial it is. “[The kids are] on a very strict schedule. You know, it’s like breakfast, 7:30,” she continued.

Maroney is “good at keeping [the family] schedule,” according to Jennifer Lawrence, though she occasionally finds it difficult to follow. The No Hard Feelings star shared their one rule: “We’ve learned, to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room.”

The couple was first linked in 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend. They became engaged in February 2019 and held their wedding in October 2019 at the Belcourt of Newport estate in Rhode Island, with celebrities such as Adele, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer in attendance.