Jennifer Lawrence turn heads at the 2025 Gotham Awards

American actress Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in style for this year’s Gotham Awards.

The actress, on December 1, on Monday, arrived at the 2025 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City while wearing a sleek plunging blazer and a high-slit skirt by Christian Dior. The actress paired both with high-heel sandals, anklets and dangling earrings.

Lawrence earned a nod for “Outstanding Lead Performance” alongside Ethan Hawke, Jessie Buckley, Tessa Thompson, Rose Byrne and Josh O’Connor. Lawrence earned One Battle After Another total nominations.

Executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp said, “This year’s nominees celebrate an extraordinary year of cinematic achievement one defined by bold, original storytelling, festival breakouts and filmmakers whose independent vision extends across studios and streamers”.

While Lawrence’s character in the Lynne Ramsay-directed film, which also stars Robert Pattinson, struggles with postpartum depression and navigating the early months of motherhood. The actress also opened up about how her own experiences as a mom of two helped her better step into the difficult role.

Lawrence explained to People in November, “I didn’t really end up having really bad postpartum anxiety until my second baby”. She further told, “I think that just added another layer. I mean, I don’t think that you have to have kids to play a parent by any means, but having that information about, you know, what a tiny person needs, and is looking for. Just having that information was helpful”.

While speaking to The New Yorker in an Oct. 27 interview, the star also opened up about her body image after giving birth to Cy in 2022. After all, she had to film a nude scene in the comedy romance soon after.

Lawrence also told about her first pregnancy, “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back ”.

She also told the outlet that, while she hasn’t gotten fillers or a facelift despite recent rumors, she does get Botox and even has aspirations of a boob job in the future. However, she admitted that if her life wasn’t being played out in the public eye, she probably “wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way”.