Jennifer Lawrence trolls Emma Stone in group chat after SAG Awards snub

Jennifer Lawrence is taking her latest awards season disappointment in stride and with her trademark humor.

The Oscar-winning actress, 35, joked about missing out on a Screen Actors Guild nomination with teasing her longtime friend Emma Stone during a live conversation with Josh Horowitz on Wednesday, January 7, at New York’s 92NY Kaufmann Concert Hall.

The discussion was held in support of Lawrence’s upcoming film Die My Love.

Lawrence revealed that while Stone earned a SAG-AFTRA Actor Award nomination for her leading role in Bugonia, she herself was left off the list, despite receiving recognition for Die My Love at the Golden Globes, Gotham Awards and other ceremonies.

“She got nominated for SAG today and I did not. And all of our friends were like, ‘Congratulations, Emma,’” she said referring to the group chat she shares with Stone and others.

Lawrence further joked, “And then I would just do, like, a sad face. And then every time she’s tried to, like, talk today, I’ve just been like … ‘If you can talk, why are you not so sorry?’ ”

“But yeah, no, she’s been beating me for decades, and it’s an honor,” the Oscar winner added.

Despite the friendly rivalry, the two actresses remain close, frequently supporting one another at industry events and beyond. Jennifer Lawrence previously presented Emma Stone with her second Academy Award in 2024 for Poor Things.