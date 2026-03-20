Jennifer Lawrence unveils first look at Scorsese’s What Happens at Night with DiCaprio

Fans of blockbuster cinema are buzzing with excitement as Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio reunite on screen for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated new film, What Happens at Night. The Oscar-winning director has just dropped the first official look at the project, sparking massive anticipation for this Gothic psychological horror thriller.

In the striking first-look image shared across social media (and officially released by Apple Original Films), Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio appear as a married couple strolling hand-in-hand through a stark, snowy European landscape. The chilling winter setting perfectly captures the film’s eerie tone, with DiCaprio sporting a distinctive mustache that he famously debuted at the 2026 Oscars—now confirmed as part of his character preparation. Production is officially underway, marking a dream collaboration between these A-list stars and one of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers.

What Happens at Night: Plot Details and Book Adaptation

Adapted from Peter Cameron’s acclaimed 2020 novel of the same name, What Happens at Night follows a married American couple who travel to a small, frozen European town to adopt a baby. What begins as a hopeful journey quickly spirals into a baffling nightmare where “nothing is as it seems.” As the pair struggles to secure their child, their marriage, identities, and very grasp on reality begin to unravel amid ghostly supernatural elements and psychological twists.

Screenwriter Patrick Marber (known for Notes on a Scandal) crafted the script, infusing it with the haunting atmosphere of classic ghost stories. Scorsese, returning to his Shutter Island-style psychological horror roots, is directing and producing through Sikelia Productions. The film blends dream-like mystery with deep emotional drama, promising to keep audiences on edge—just like the director’s most iconic thrillers.

Star Power: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and an All-Star Cast

This marks a major reunion for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who previously lit up the screen together in the 2021 satire Don’t Look Up. For Lawrence, it’s her first time working directly with Scorsese (though he previously produced her upcoming project Die My Love). DiCaprio, Scorsese’s longtime muse across films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, and The Aviator, brings his signature intensity to the lead role.

Joining them is an impressive supporting cast including Mads Mikkelsen (as Brother Emmanuel), Patricia Clarkson, Jared Harris, and Welker White. The ensemble promises powerhouse performances in this Apple Original Films production, which also partners with Studiocanal.

Filming kicked off in late February 2026 in the Czech Republic, with cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto and editing by Thelma Schoonmaker—Scorsese’s trusted collaborators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

Why This Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Project Is Unmissable

What Happens at Night isn’t just another Scorsese-DiCaprio team-up; it’s a fresh opportunity for Jennifer Lawrence to showcase her range in a genre-bending role. The project builds on Apple’s successful partnership with the director (following the 10-time Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon) and taps into the current demand for sophisticated horror with emotional depth.

DiCaprio himself teased the experience in a past interview, noting Scorsese’s legendary approach: film references, private screenings, and an immersive creative process that delivers “an amazing time” for actors. Expect Japanese ghost films and Hitchcock-inspired vibes (like Vertigo) to influence the final cut.

No release date has been announced yet, but with principal photography rolling and buzz building, What Happens at Night is shaping up as one of 2027’s most talked-about releases. Whether you’re a fan of Jennifer Lawrence‘s powerhouse performances, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s transformative roles, or Martin Scorsese’s masterful storytelling, this haunted marriage horror story is destined to deliver chills and awards buzz.