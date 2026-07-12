Jennifer Lawrence’s new hair sparks Bella Hadid comparisons

Jennifer Lawrence is throwing it back to her Hunger Games roots, but the internet is seeing someone else entirely.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner recently stepped out showcasing a dramatic new dark brunette hairstyle—a sharp departure from the signature blonde locks she has sported for over a decade. The sudden look has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans doing double-takes over her uncanny resemblance to supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Internet Reacts to the Lookalike Twist

This marks the first time Lawrence has dyed her hair a rich, dark shade since roughly 2012, when she initially took on the role of Katniss Everdeen. Photos of the actress’s casual outing quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), where fans immediately began drawing comparisons to the 29-year-old runway star.

“I genuinely had to do a double take because I thought this was Bella too. The brunette hair completely changed her look,” one fan wrote. Another added, “The first picture had me fooled.”

Interestingly, seasoned fans pointed out that the physical similarities between the two stars aren’t exactly new. “People used to say Bella Hadid looked like Jennifer all the time,” a user noted, pointing to early-career photos of Hadid where the facial structures appeared strikingly similar.

Prepping for the Big Screen Return

While the sudden aesthetic shift caught the public by surprise, it aligns perfectly with Lawrence’s upcoming cinematic schedule. The actress wrapped filming late last year on the highly anticipated prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

With the film officially slated to hit theaters in November 2026, Lawrence’s return to a darker color palette feels like a nostalgic nod to the franchise that launched her into global superstardom.

Whether the hair change is for a new role or a personal style refresh, one thing is certain: Lawrence knows how to keep the internet talking.

Key Takeaways for Pop Culture Fans:

The Change: Jennifer Lawrence has dyed her hair dark brunette for the first time in 14 years.

The Viral Trend: Fans online are actively confusing her paparazzi photos with supermodel Bella Hadid.

What’s Next: The transformation comes ahead of the promotional cycle for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, releasing in November 2026.