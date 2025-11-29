Jennifer Lopez Accepted Massive Pay Cut for Engagement Ring Ad for THIS reason

Insiders have disclosed the true motivation behind vocalist Jennifer Lopez’s startling decision to accept a significantly reduced pay to take part in a mocked engagement ring advertisement campaign.

According to Radar Online, it is claimed that Jennifer Lopez accepted a new engagement ring campaign with a “dramatically reduced paycheck” due to a perceived lack of interest from luxury brands following her widely slammed album, This Is Me… Now.

Jennifer Lopez, 56, began working with Zen Diamond earlier this month and starred in a number of glossy pictures for the Turkish jewelry brand.

In fact, she reportedly asked for a much higher sum, but the insider stated that the final payment was cut by a substantial amount.

“She thinks people look at her divorces and all the rings she’s collected and assume she isn’t worthy of getting engaged again,” an insider said, pointing to her recent separation from Ben Affleck.

“That’s why she really wanted to front this campaign. She wants to remind everyone she is still that woman—desirable, romantic, someone a man should want to propose to,” they further said.

“Her team knows her value dropped after the album backlash. Signing on for an engagement-ring brand is her way of saying she still belongs in that world, even if she’s getting paid far less than before,” one source explained.

Earlier this week, Lopez bagged a whopping paycheck to perform at the star-studded wedding of Indian billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

According to a report by The Sun, the Atlas star earned a staggering $2 million for her performance for their wedding ceremony in Udaipur, India.

In addition to Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson were also in the guest list as they attended every event in full traditional glam.

The celebrations spanned four days from November 20 to 23 and took place at some of the city’s most iconic venues, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and Jagmandir Island Palace. The star-studded event reportedly cost around $6.7 million.