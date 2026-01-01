Jennifer Lopez addresses criticism over her revealing style at 56

Jennifer Lopez is brushing off online criticism and doing it on her own terms.

During the opening night of her Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live residency in Las Vegas on December 30, the Let’s Get Loud singer addressed comments she frequently sees about her appearance and fashion choices.

“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it. It really doesn’t mean nothing. I tell my kids that all the time,” Lopez told the crowd as seen in a TikTok video.

She continued, “I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, because they do say funny things too,” she said before addressing the criticism she’s received for her outfits.”

“Why she always dressed that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked? And I said, ‘If you had this booty, you’d be naked toO,” said.

However, this is not all. Lopez even punctuated the moment by turning around in a barely-there sequin fringe minidress, briefly giving the audience a playful view before covering up with a feathery skirt, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Jennifer Lopez’s new residency is her first since her last record-breaking residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which ran from 2016 to 2018.