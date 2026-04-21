Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith's Viral Dating Rumors Spark Curiosity

Recent social media buzz has reignited speculation about a possible romance between Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith.

Despite the rumors, there’s no concrete evidence to support the claims, and it appears to be a case of “zombie gossip” – old anecdotes resurfacing as breaking news.

The speculation likely stems from decades-old claims about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s alleged interest in Lopez back in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been focusing on her life and work after her high-profile split from Ben Affleck, finalized in January 2025.

Lopez’s recent relationship history includes marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and a recent reunion with Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022.

Will Smith, on the other hand, remains married to Jada Pinkett Smith, although they’ve spoken about living separately.

At the same time, Smith still shares a public bond with Jada, and right now, Lopez is said to be focusing on her life and work after her high-profile split from Ben Affleck.