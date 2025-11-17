Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande light up red carpet at 16th Governors Awards

Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande are lightening up the red carpet for 16th Governors Awards!

On Sunday, November 16, both women looked breathtakingly gorgeous as they attended the prestigious award show in Los Angeles.

For the starry night, the Wicked actor turned heads in a pale pink one-shoulder Dior FW/2007 gown.

She paired her gorgeous dress – which featured ornate beading and a dramatic sash at the hip – with a classic French manicure and heavy makeup.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez caught the eyes of onlookers in a stunning black and ivory Tamara Ralph F/W 2025 couture gown.

The 56-year-old actress and singer put on a very busty display in the strapless dress which featured a black, velvet hourglass-inspired panel at the center coordinated with dramatically long opera gloves.

She elevated her ethereal look drop earrings while tying her signature honey-blonde locks in a tousled updo with loose pieces framing her face.

This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its Board of Governors hosted the Governors Awards to honor four distinguished figures in the film industry, with Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas receiving the Academy Honorary Award, while Dolly Parton was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.