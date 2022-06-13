Jennifer Lopez to back Latina entrepreneurs with new initiative

Pop star Jennifer Lopez has launched efforts to back Latina entrepreneurs days after she spoke against Latin singer Shakira.

Lopez has teamed up with a New York City-based microfinance organization called Grameen America, to help low-income Latina entrepreneurs with a $14 billion capital boost by 2030.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saturday, she announced the initiative: “I am humbled and beyond grateful to partner with Grameen America to accelerate its goal to deploy $14 Billion in life-changing loan capital to low-income Latina entrepreneurs by 2030.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“Being Latino in this country has always been a matter of pride for me,” she noted further. “We will empower more than 600,000 women across the United States and we’re building pathways to employment and leadership opportunities. There’s so much strength in this community and it’s important to me to create equality, inclusivity, and opportunity for women in business.”

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez in her documentary ‘Halftime’ – which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival earlier this week – dished upon the Super Bowl Halftime Show which she headlined with fellow Latina, Shakira, in 2020. The iconic 12 minutes performance of the two was the ‘worst idea of the world’ as per Lopez.

“We have to have our singing moments, It’s not going to be a dance f***ing revue. We have to sing our message,” Lopez said in the documentary without naming the ‘Waka Waka’ singer, as she planned for the performance. She even criticized NFL for the ‘worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl,” noted her manager Benny Medina. “It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

Comments