Jennifer Lopez bags whopping paycheck to perform at Indian billionaire’s wedding

Jennifer Lopez has bagged a whopping paycheck to perform at the star-studded wedding of Indian billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

According to a report by The Sun, the Atlas star earned a staggering $2 million for her performance for their wedding ceremony in Udaipur, India.

In addition to Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson were also in the guest list as they attended every event in full traditional glam.

The celebrations spanned four days from November 20 to 23 and took place at some of the city’s most iconic venues, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and Jagmandir Island Palace. The star-studded event reportedly cost around $6.7 million.

Mnay Bollywood icons icluding Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry, Ram Charan and Nora Fatehi were also in the attendance.

The bride, Netra, is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena – the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals and a major player in the global pharma industry.

On the other hand, the groom Vamsi is an ultra-wealthy tech entrepreneur – the co-founder and CTO of Superorder, a booming food-delivery platform. He also appeared in a recent Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree.

This isn’t the first time a Hollywood artist has performed at a Indian billionaire’s wedding. Last year in June, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Luis Fonsi and Rema all performed at the wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.