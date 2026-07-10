Jennifer Lopez has kicked off her birthday celebrations early while enjoying a stylish getaway in Paris ahead of turning 57 on July 24.

The singer and actress – who is in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week – celebrated with family members and close friends during a dinner at the Parisian restaurant Siena on July 8. According to PEOPLE, Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, was among those in attendance.

An insider told the publication that the restaurant surprised Lopez with a Chantilly-style birthday cake topped with fresh berries and torched meringue. Sparklers accompanied the cake as guests and fellow diners sang “Happy Birthday.” Lopez also shared slices of the cake with nearby diners, adding to the festive atmosphere.

“Jennifer was beaming all night,” the source said, adding that she looked “absolutely stunning” and appeared to be enjoying every moment of the celebration.

The evening reportedly began with Mediterranean cuisine before turning into a lively celebration featuring live music. Jennifer Lopez was seen dancing with friends as the restaurant transformed into a late-night party, marking what the source described as the perfect start to her birthday festivities.

Jennifer Lopez has been spending time in Europe after promoting her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Office Romance. She will next star in the upcoming film adaptation of the bestselling novel The Last Mrs. Parrish, directed by Robert Zemeckis.