Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck reunite a year after divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, reunite at the premiere of their forthcoming movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.

Awaiting the theatrical release of her musical drama, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, which is scheduled for global cinema rollout on October 10, after Sundance Film Festival premiere this January, Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck on Monday, October 6, during the NYC premiere of the Bill Condon directorial, as the ex-spouses posed together at the red carpet.

“Thank you so much, thank you, everybody, for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity,” Lopez said, as Affleck, who serves as the executive producer for his ex-wife’s movie, made a surprise appearance at the screening.

Affleck and Matt Damon’s production banner Artists Equity co-produces the title

“I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored. I was just like, could this be happening right now? I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star,” she added.

Notably, their red carpet reunion comes more than a year after Jennifer Lopez, who rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck in 2021, two decades after their first engagement, filed for divorce from him last August, to end their short-lived marriage of two years.

They settled their divorce through mediation the following month, and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this year.