Jennifer Lopez blends into crowd at Ariana Grande’s final ‘Eternal Sunshine’ show

Jennifer Lopez is grooving the night away at Ariana Grande’s final tour show!

The Atlas actor enjoyed a low-key night out over the weekend, taking in Ariana Grande’s final Los Angeles stop on her Eternal Sunshine Tour from the crowd.

She attended Saturday night’s concert at the Kia Forum where she opted for a relaxed evening rather than making a grand entrance.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted watching the show from the VIP platform at the back of the floor alongside her longtime manager Benny Medina, her child Oskar, ex-husband Ben Affleck’s child Fin.

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Despite being one of the biggest stars in the room, the singer and actress appeared content to blend in with fellow concertgoers. In the videos, making rounds on social media the multi-hyphenate star could be seen enjoying the performance from her seat, staying under the radar while soaking in the music.

Fans eventually recognized the Grammy nominee, adding an extra buzz to an already star-studded evening. Grande’s Los Angeles run has attracted several celebrity attendees, including Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts.

For the outing, Lopez kept her style effortlessly chic, accessorizing with an Hermès Kelly bag.

Jennifer Lopez is currently celebrating the release of her latest film, Office Romance, now streaming on Netflix.