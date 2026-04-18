Jennifer Lopez breaks down her role as 'Jackie Cruz' in new movie

Jennifer Lopez reflected upon Brett Goldstein’s comments in the upcoming film Office Romance. She appeared in an episode of Sirius XM’s BPM, and she revealed the details of her role in the film as Jackie Cruz.

On April 18, Lopez appeared in an episode of Sirius XM’s BPM, where she discussed her film Office Romance, especially her casting for the role of Jackie Cruz. She further shared that Goldstein, who is also playing Daniel Blanchflower in the movie, co-wrote Cruz’s character, keeping her in mind and was ready to call off the project if she did not agree.

Whilst referring to Joe Kelly, she mentioned, “They sent me the script, and they were like, ‘We wrote this for you. If you don’t do it, we’re not even making the movie,” Lopez admitted, “But it was really funny and my partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, my producing partner, really loved it”.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman star, who is “glad” for doing the movie, is “really excited for people to see it”.

In addition to Lopez and Ted Lasso star Goldstein, Office Romance’s cast is made up of top-notch celebrities, including Edward James Olmos, Tony Hale, Natalie Ortega, Jackie Sandler, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Rick Hoffman, Tony Hale, and others.

According to the film’s synopsis, Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees. When a new s**** lawyer begins working for her, that policy becomes very tested”. It is important to note that Office Romance is set to be released on June 5, 2026, on Netflix.