Jennifer Lopez brings glamour after Taylor Swift's wedding

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez moved on from Taylor Swift’s wedding weekend to attend Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, looking every bit the diva in a cream outfit while carrying a matching Hermès bag.

The 56-year-old star arrived at her hotel looking absolutely lovely in a wedding-inspired, cream satin maxi dress featuring an exposed back. Jennifer’s glamorous appearance in France followed the release of stunning photos showcasing the black velvet Bach Mai gown she wore on Friday night to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden.

The strong bond between Lopez and Swift extends back over a decade. In 2013, Jennifer made an unexpected onstage appearance during Swift’s Red tour for a joint performance of her classic hit, “Jenny from the Block.”

Jennifer Lopez was among the 1,000 guests at the weekend wedding, a list that also included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Jay-Z, and former US soccer star Abby Wambach. At the ceremony, Travis’s brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, served as the best man, while Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, was the man of honor.

Regarding her private life following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez recently opened up about her perspective on love and relationships.

“Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self,” she remarked during an interview.

“We should have a celebration when we break up,” the celebrity even quipped.

Jennifer Lopez, who has been previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck, emphasized that individuals should rejoice when they make the correct choice for their own growth.