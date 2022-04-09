Jennifer Lopez confirms engagement to Ben Affleck – AGAIN!

American pop star Jennifer Lopez who rekindled her long-lost romance with former fiance Ben Affleck last year has confirmed the engagement with the latter for the second time.

As confirmed by a representative of Lopez to a foreign tabloid, the power couple #bennifer are officially together and has exchanged rings. Teasing a ‘major announcement’, Jennifer shared a short clip on her social media handles with a link to her ‘On The JLo’ newsletter featuring the celeb gushing over the green-hued diamond on her ring finger. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said in the video.

Moreover, Jennifer Lopez has also added a ‘ring’ emoji on the title of her offical Twitter handle to let her fans connect the dots.

Speaking about the news to a media publication, Lopez said, “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”

“We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

“We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t matter. We have kids and we respect each other. … We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of you. We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”

It is pertinent to mention that the duo who first began dating in the early 2000s while working on the common project ‘Gigli’, called off their much-talked engagement abruptly in 2003, before going their way with respective partners. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer ❤️‍🩹 (@bennifer1.0) Now, almost two decades later, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021 after Jennifer’s split with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and Ben Affleck’s divorce from actor Jennifer Garner.

Comments