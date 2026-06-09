Jennifer Lopez emotional over twins Max and Emme leaving for college

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez opened up about entering a major milestone in parenthood: becoming an empty nester.

During a candid appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 56-year-old singer and actress became visibly emotional while discussing her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are preparing to head off to college following their high school graduation.

For Lopez, who shares the twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, the transition marks the end of an era defined by their tight-knit family dynamic.

The Reality of Becoming an Empty Nester

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Lopez reflected on how rapidly time has passed and how central her children have been throughout her career.

“It’s an emotional time. It’s been the three of us,” Lopez shared. “People have come in and out of my life, but it’s been the three of us. They’ve always been there, and I’ve always been there.”

The Atlas star admitted that she rarely anticipated the moment her children would actually move out, assuming their fierce independence would make the transition easier.

“I just never thought they would not be there. I just never thought that far ahead,” she added. “I thought, too, that they’re so independent. I’ve given them roots and wings.”

Unexpected Emotional Breakdowns Ahead of Graduation

The reality of the situation hit Lopez while she was preparing a special message for her children’s high school graduation program. She admitted that the milestone has triggered frequent emotional responses.

“I just was like writing something for their end-of-the-school-year thing for them to put in the program at the graduation, and I just have not… every time it comes up, I just start crying,” the singer revealed on the show.

Jennifer Lopez on Her Parenting Philosophy

Beyond the emotional weight of their departure, Lopez reflected on the lessons she has learned while raising Max and Emme. She emphasized that children learn more from observing their parents’ behavior than from verbal instructions.

Leading by Example: “They do what they see you do. It’s not so much what you tell them all the time,” Lopez remarked.

Behavioral Mirroring: She noted that teenagers often mimic their parents in subtle ways, even when they outwardly try to project an entirely opposite persona.

High Academic Achievements for Max and Emme

In a parallel interview with Extra, Lopez expressed immense pride regarding her children’s academic success. Both Max and Emme reportedly excelled throughout their high school careers, setting high expectations for their higher education.

According to Lopez, both twins: Secured admissions into multiple competitive universities. Earned merit-based scholarships due to their academic performance.

“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” Lopez stated to Extra. “I just felt like they work so hard… and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they’re good people.”

Despite her international celebrity status, red-carpet appearances, and global tours, Lopez’s latest milestone highlights a deeply relatable maternal transition that resonates with parents worldwide.