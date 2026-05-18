Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash Over Rare Outing

Jennifer Lopez’s recent outing has sparked controversy, with fans and critics alike questioning her intentions.

The singer was spotted handing out cash to a homeless man in Los Angeles, which some have dubbed a “staged photo op”.

This incident comes on the heels of her glambot controversy at the 2026 Golden Globes, where she was accused of being rude to the director. Cole Walliser, the director, defended Lopez, but the damage was done.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been dealing with personal and professional setbacks, including the cancellation of her This Is Me… Live tour due to poor sales and marital issues with Ben Affleck.

PR expert Edward Hopkins suggests that Lopez’s personal problems are hurting her career and advises her to focus on authenticity and humility to repair her image.

Recent Developments:

Lopez’s album This Is Me… Now underperformed, reaching only #55 in the UK charts.

She parted ways with her record label, BMG, due to disappointing sales.

The singer has been spotted alone, fueling breakup rumors with Ben Affleck.