Jennifer Lopez gets candid about fame, criticism and staying grounded

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her approach, criticism, and public attention throughout her decades-long career.

On Tuesday, December 16, the Atlas star sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson, Elle Fanning and Sydney Sweeney for the Los Angeles Times’ The Envelope 2025 Oscar Actresses Roundtable.

During the wide-ranging conversation, the group discussed how they handle negative attention and focus on their work.

When asked by Paltrow to share her approach, Lopez, 56, said, “When asked by Paltrow to share her approach, Lopez, 56, said, “From the very beginning, for whatever reason, I’ve been a lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity. And it’s hard because you say to yourself, ‘These people don’t get me. They don’t see me. They don’t understand me.’ Then all of a sudden they do. And then they don’t again.”

“Even from when I was very young. I would always say, ‘I know who I am. I’m a good person. I know what I’m doing. People wouldn’t hire me if I wasn’t good at what I do.’ I was always affirming myself and keeping my feet on the ground,” she added.

Jennifer Lopez further credited her parents for instilling her with a strong “sense of self” growing up.