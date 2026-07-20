Jennifer Lopez gives fans peek into her 'double birthday' sister trip

Jennifer Lopez has given fans a peek into her recent European vacation, sharing a collection of photos from a special “double birthday” trip with her younger sister, Lynda Lopez.

The actress and singer took to Instagram on Sunday to post highlights from the sisters’ getaway, celebrating their summer birthdays together ahead of Jennifer’s 57th birthday on July 24. Lynda turned 55 on June 14.

“A double birthday sister trip is always a good idea,” Lopez captioned the post. “I love you Lynnie!! Happy birthday!!”

The photo carousel featured several memorable moments from the vacation, including the sisters blowing out candles on a lavish birthday cake and spending quality time together during the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer also shared a series of relaxed selfies, snapshots with friends – including dancer and choreographer Giuseppe Giofrè – and photos capturing her enjoying some of Europe’s iconic destinations.

Among the images were a selfie taken during a visit to Wimbledon, a glamorous portrait of Lopez wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown, and a quiet morning moment enjoying coffee and a croissant on what appeared to be a hotel balcony.

The singer’s latest post comes just days before she celebrates her 57th birthday. Lopez recently launched her Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live residency in Las Vegas.