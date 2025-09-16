Jennifer Lopez draws Gwen Stefani comparisons with new hair transformation

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has undergone a complete hair transformation for a new role, and fans think she looks absolutely like fellow singer Gwen Stefani.

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, turned to her Instagram handle over the weekend, to share a glimpse into her character of Aurora.

“Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing. Stepping back into time has never been so much fun,” read the caption with the three-slide carousel post, which sees Lopez with a platinum blonde updo paired with bright red lipstick – the makeover which was bound to remind people of Gwen Stefani’s signature style.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Thought this was Gwen Stefani at first glance,” while another asked, “What in the Gwen Stefani is this?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Even British singer Natasha Bedingfield noticed the resemblance and commented, “Omg you look like @gwenstefani.”

Notably, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, the second film adaptatation of Argentine author Manuel Puig’s same-titled 1976 novel, is helmed by filmmaker Bill Condon. It co-stars Lopez with Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

After being premiered to the generally positive reviews from critics at the Sundance Film Festival this January, the title is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 10.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip