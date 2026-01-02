Jennifer Lopez laughs off Ben Affleck divorce at opening night of Las Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez is addressing her recent divorce from Ben Affleck with a little humor!

The Atlas actress humorously reflected on her romantic life at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, December 30.

During her Up All Night concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Jennifer Lopez reflected on how much had changed in the years since her previous Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

“It’s such a huge honor to be asked back. Do you know that it’s been 10 years, 10 years since my last residency here. Almost 10 years to the day. It was in January. That went by in a blink, didn’t it?” she told the crowd.

The Let’s Get Loud singer then jokingly referenced her romantic history, drawing laughter from the audience.

“And in that time, I’ve only been married twice,” she said, before quickly correcting herself, “That’s not true. It was only once. It felt like twice.”

Continuing the playful moment, Lopez added, “I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. It’s over and we just … It’s fine,” as a drummer hit a cymbal.

She followed the joke with a more sincere message. “It’s all good. The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing and we’re in our happy era. I’m in my happy era,” Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.