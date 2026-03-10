Jennifer Lopez marks Women's Day after reflecting on Marc Anthony split

Jennifer Lopez has shared a heartfelt message celebrating the women who have supported and inspired her as she marked International Women’s Day on March 8.

The singer and actress took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to the women closest to her, including her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez and sister Lynda Lopez, along with members of her professional team such as backup dancers and colleagues.

“Here’s to the women who paved the way, the women walking beside us and the next generation rising with courage and conviction,” Lopez wrote. She praised the strength, love and resilience of women, adding that their influence shapes the world in countless ways.

She continued, “Your strength, love and resilience shape the world in ways big and small. Today I’m honoring some of the women who came before me, the ones who stand beside me and the young women already stepping into their power and changing the future.”

“Happy International Women’s Day. I love you all. Tag a woman who inspires you and let her know the impact she’s had on your life,” JLo further added.

The tribute came shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened up about a difficult period in her life during a recent performance in her “Up All Night” residency in Las Vegas. Speaking to the audience, she reflected on the emotional challenges she faced following her 2011 divorce from Marc Anthony.

At the time, Lopez said she was raising her two young twins as a single mother and struggling with self-doubt. She shared that encouragement from late motivational author Louise Hay helped her regain confidence and keep moving forward.