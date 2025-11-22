Jennifer Lopez mistaken for Rihanna at India airport

In a dramatic turn of events in the showbiz industry, a popular video of vocalist Jennifer Lopez’s recent trip to India for Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s high-profile wedding celebrations is a trending topic on the internet.

Jennifer Lopez, 56, an American celebrity, was seen blowing a flying kiss and waving to the photographers as she left the airport in Udaipur.

However, photographers can be heard yelling in the video, seemingly mistaking her name, screaming, “Welcome to India, Rihanna ma’am.”

The US star, wearing a long brown fur coat, black heels, and dark sunglasses, went directly to her car without pausing.

Since the celebrations started, Orlando billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena’s high-profile wedding has been in the news.

Numerous videos from the pre-wedding and sangeet events have already gone viral on social media.

The current festivities began with the sangeet on November 23, with multiple global and Bollywood names lighting up the stage.

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted amusing guests at the lavish event held at The Leela Palace on November 21. Justin Bieber is allegedly scheduled to perform.

Actor Ranveer was seen dancing to “Aankh Marey” in another widely shared video from the festivities, as filmmaker Karan Johar took over as host. He was also spotted dancing to “What Jhumka?” with the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr.

It’s worth noting that Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju are set to exchange vows on November 23 in Udaipur.

For those who don’t know, Lopez visited India years after performing at the lavish wedding of UK industrialist Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani in Udaipur. Videos from that event also went viral.