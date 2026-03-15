Jennifer Lopez narrowly avoids on-stage mishap

Jennifer Lopez has a unique ability to seamlessly incorporate a misstep into her routine. On Friday night, during her residency show in Las Vegas, the Atlas star momentarily lost her balance while performing her 2011 hit song, “On the Floor.” The stumble and her flawless recovery were captured in a fan video posted online, with the admirer captioning it, “No one recovers from a trip quite like JLo.”

The 56-year-old performer, dressed in a glittering black bodysuit with a large red rose brooch, lost her footing after a high leg kick. Rather than halting the performance, Lopez persevered, continuing to sing and dance alongside her backup dancers before finishing the routine on all fours as originally choreographed. The incident occurred during her Up All Night Live stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

A week prior, Lopez opened up to fans about her life offstage, including her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins, Max and Emme. “After my third divorce, that’s when I really started getting good at it,” she joked during a performance on March 7, before swiftly adding, “Seriously, that’s not funny… it was actually a really tough time.”

Lopez shared that she was on the verge of giving up until the late self-help guru Louise Hay offered counsel that changed her perspective. “She said to me, ‘Jennifer, you’re a dancer, right?’” Lopez informed the audience. “When you’re learning a dance and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?”

Her response was simply to continue.

“And she said, ‘That’s right, Jennifer. Always keep dancing.’”

It is evident from Friday night’s recovery that JLo has taken that advice to heart.