Wimbledon wrapped up in glamorous fashion on Sunday as Hollywood stars, fashion icons and British celebrities filled the Royal Box for the men’s singles final at the All England Club.

Among the biggest names in attendance were singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who joined a host of high-profile guests to watch defending champion Jannik Sinner take on Alexander Zverev in the tournament’s showpiece match.

Lopez turned heads in a fitted nude midi dress paired with a wide-brimmed hat and matching heels, while Kidman opted for a crisp white tailored suit as she took her seat in the Royal Box alongside Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour. The pair were seen chatting before the match began.

The prestigious seating area also welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as actress Sienna Miller, who wore a frilled mini dress for the occasion.

Several other celebrities added to the tournament’s star power, including actors Ben Stiller and Rami Malek, who greeted each other warmly before taking their seats. Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield, Stephen Graham and Lily Collins were also among the notable guests attending the championship finale.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, model Twiggy, singer Raye and actress Marisa Abela were also spotted at SW19.

The celebrity-filled crowd watched Sinner successfully defend his Wimbledon title after overcoming a determined challenge from Zverev in the men’s singles final.