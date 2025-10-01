Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'tough' Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez gets honest about the ‘tough’ divorce from ex-husband, Ben Affleck, calling it the ‘best and worst of times’.

Currently out and about to promote her new movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, by Bill Condon, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez discussed filming the project while going through a divorce from actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, and shared that the work actually offered her a refuge from personal struggles.

“Barely. It was tough. It was a tough time,” J Lo confessed. “It was the best and the worst of times.”

“Every moment on set, and every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy. And then back home, it was not great. It was like, ‘Oh, how do I reconcile this?'” she continued. “But you get through it.”

“Honestly, I have to say, it was the best thing that ever happened to me, because it changed me − it didn’t change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware,” she said about the musical. “I’m a different person now than I was last year.”

The actor concluded by saying that she is in a ‘very good’ place now and is ‘able to enjoy things more’.