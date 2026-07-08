Jennifer Lopez brought Hollywood glamour to Paris on Tuesday night, turning heads in a striking feather-trimmed gown and sparkling diamond jewelry as she attended Chopard’s exclusive celebration during Couture Fashion Week.

The singer and actress arrived at Siena restaurant looking effortlessly elegant in a strapless white dress featuring a feather-trimmed neckline that highlighted her signature style.

She completed the glamorous ensemble with a bold red lipstick and an eye-catching collection of Chopard jewels, including a statement crocodile-inspired diamond choker, matching drop earrings, a bracelet and a ring.

Lopez later delighted fans by stepping onto the balcony of her hotel in the same dazzling outfit, waving to crowds gathered below.

The Paris appearance comes just days after the multi-hyphenate shared another standout fashion moment on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez posted photos of the sophisticated black velvet gown she wore to the wedding celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at New York’s Madison Square Garden, captioning the images with nothing more than a champagne flute emoji.

For the star-studded event, Lopez opted for an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look, wearing a black velvet Bach Mai dress with a scooped neckline, dropped waist and shimmering lurex skirt. She completed the ensemble with a satin Carolina Herrera clutch, velvet platform heels and sparkling jewelry.