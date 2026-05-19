Jennifer Lopez reacts to ‘Off Campus’ viral jungle dress tribute

Jennifer Lopez is showing love for the viral fashion moment taking over Off Campus.

The hit Prime Video romance series, which premiered on May 13, has quickly become a social media sensation, with fans obsessing over its bold scenes and standout fashion moments. One scene in particular caught viewers’ attention when lead character Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, appeared in a recreation of Lopez’s iconic green Versace jungle dress.

The memorable look appears during a Halloween party scene where Allie meets hockey player Dean Di Laurentis, portrayed by Stephen Kalyn. The plunging tropical-print gown famously became a pop culture milestone when Lopez wore it to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Originally designed for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2000 runway collection and first modeled by Amber Valletta in 1999, the dress later became one of Lopez’s most legendary red carpet looks. Lopez also revisited a modern version of the gown during a 2019 runway appearance for the fashion house.

As clips from the scene spread across social media, the buzz eventually reached Lopez herself. The singer and actress reposted a clip from the series on X and praised the show, writing, “love this shooooww.”

Abdalla later shared details about the process of recreating the famous dress, revealing that the costume was custom-made from scratch.

“It was unreal,” the actress said in a TikTok interview shared by Betches UK. “It was five fittings. It was insane, I was so taped in. I was ready to dance the night away.”

The romance series, which premiered on Prime Video on May 13, is based on the Off Campus books.